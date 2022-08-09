Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

August 25, 2022

Welcome to campus! The day is here. Today, new first-year and transfer students move into campus residence halls and begin their La Salle journeys. They represent the first enrollment increase since 2018. Others will unpack their belongings throughout Move-In Weekend. Classes for the fall semester get under way next Monday.

What’s new in 2022? A walk around campus will reveal a host of changes and upgrades, including the Commuter Lounge in the Union. Find out more.

Featured events Explorientation Today–Sunday Explo brings four days of events and activities to campus for La Salle’s new first-year and transfer students. Check out the full schedule. Women’s Soccer vs. Saint Francis (Pa.) Today, 6 p.m. Head to McCarthy Stadium for the Explorers’ home opener. Men’s Soccer vs. Stonehill Friday, 6 p.m. The Explorers make their home debut at McCarthy Stadium. Involvement Fair Thursday, Sept. 1, 12–2 p.m. Students—Learn more about campus activities and employment opportunities at TruMark Financial Center.