This Week at La Salle

August 25, 2022
A student moving her belongings into the dorms.

Welcome to campus!

The day is here. Today, new first-year and transfer students move into campus residence halls and begin their La Salle journeys. They represent the first enrollment increase since 2018. Others will unpack their belongings throughout Move-In Weekend. Classes for the fall semester get under way next Monday.
The Commuter Lounge on the Union’s ground floor received a variety of upgrades, including new flooring and furniture, additional device-charging stations, a kitchenette, and an additional quiet study lounge.

What’s new in 2022?

A walk around campus will reveal a host of changes and upgrades, including the Commuter Lounge in the Union. Find out more.
Noah Davis-Logan, ’26

The rare-disease advocate

First-year student Noah Davis-Logan, ’26, arrives at La Salle having led educational campaigns to inform the public and make a difference for others like him. Learn more about the Honors Program student.
A new Explorer decorates her residence hall room during Move-In Weekend.

‘This place feels like the right fit’

From improving patient care to protecting their communities, these new Explorers have lofty professional goals for themselves. They explain why they chose La Salle to help get them there.

Featured events

Explorientation

Today–Sunday

Explo brings four days of events and activities to campus for La Salle’s new first-year and transfer students. Check out the full schedule.

Women’s Soccer vs. Saint Francis (Pa.)

Today, 6 p.m.

Head to McCarthy Stadium for the Explorers’ home opener.

Men’s Soccer vs. Stonehill

Friday, 6 p.m.

The Explorers make their home debut at McCarthy Stadium.

Involvement Fair

Thursday, Sept. 1, 12–2 p.m.

Students—Learn more about campus activities and employment opportunities at TruMark Financial Center.

Men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy standing on the basketball court.

La Salle in the media

Read the top headlines from August, including a Philadelphia Inquirer profile of men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy. And the New York Daily News highlighted a La Salle alumna who reports nightly on the New York Yankees.
