Welcome to campus!

The day is here. Today, new first-year and transfer students move into campus residence halls and begin their La Salle journeys. They represent the first enrollment increase since 2018. Others will unpack their belongings throughout Move-In Weekend. Classes for the fall semester get under way next Monday.
Read the top headlines from August, including a Philadelphia Inquirer profile of men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy. And the New York Daily News highlighted a La Salle alumna who reports nightly on the New York Yankees.