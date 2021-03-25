Booster clinic is next week

Next week, the La Salle community is invited to two exclusive campus events:
“The Rage of Innocence”
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.
La Salle welcomes author Kristin Henning via Zoom to discuss her recent book, which confronts discriminatory policing. This event is co-organized by leadership from the Departments of Public Health, Criminal Justice and Sociology, and Social Work.
Artists on display
Wednesday, Feb. 16, 4–5:30 p.m.
Visit the La Salle Art Museum for this one-day event showcasing influential Black American artists.