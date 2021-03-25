Booster clinic is next week

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

February 10, 2022

Opportunities for engagement, reflection Next week, the La Salle community is invited to two exclusive campus events: “The Rage of Innocence” Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. La Salle welcomes author Kristin Henning via Zoom to discuss her recent book, which confronts discriminatory policing. This event is co-organized by leadership from the Departments of Public Health, Criminal Justice and Sociology, and Social Work. Artists on display Wednesday, Feb. 16, 4–5:30 p.m. Visit the La Salle Art Museum for this one-day event showcasing influential Black American artists.

Featured events Mass

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass during the sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time. (Mass is also available via Facebook livestream.) President event Monday, Feb. 14, 3:30 p.m.

Stop by the Union Ballroom for a meet-and-greet with President-elect Allen, featuring refreshments. COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Get a booster at Treetops Café. Appointments are available. Women’s basketball vs. Davidson Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m.

The Explorers take on the Wildcats in an A-10 matchup.

Face mask availability on campus Surgical and KN95 masks are available to the La Salle community at several locations on campus, including Blue & Gold Dining Hall, each residence hall, and the information desks of the Union and Connelly Library. Need a mask? Here’s where to go.