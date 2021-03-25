Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

February 10, 2022
A man receiving the booster vaccine.

Booster clinic is next week

Reserve an appointment at the Feb. 15 COVID-19 booster clinic in Treetops Café, open to all students and employees. (Already received a booster? Students and employees must update their records on file with La Salle.)
The La Salle logo overtop an image of flowers in bloom.

Mark your calendar for Day of Giving

The date is set. The countdown is on. La Salle celebrates its 9th annual Day of Giving on Tuesday, March 22. Last year, the University set a single-day fundraising record. You can spread the word with the help of a social media toolkit.
A student looking at artwork.

Opportunities for engagement, reflection

Next week, the La Salle community is invited to two exclusive campus events:

“The Rage of Innocence”

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.

La Salle welcomes author Kristin Henning via Zoom to discuss her recent book, which confronts discriminatory policing. This event is co-organized by leadership from the Departments of Public Health, Criminal Justice and Sociology, and Social Work.

 

Artists on display

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 4–5:30 p.m.

Visit the La Salle Art Museum for this one-day event showcasing influential Black American artists.

Featured events

Mass
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass during the sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time. (Mass is also available via Facebook livestream.)

President event

Monday, Feb. 14, 3:30 p.m.
Stop by the Union Ballroom for a meet-and-greet with President-elect Allen, featuring refreshments.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Get a booster at Treetops Café. Appointments are available.

Women’s basketball vs. Davidson

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m.
The Explorers take on the Wildcats in an A-10 matchup.

Two students speaking in the library.

Face mask availability on campus

Surgical and KN95 masks are available to the La Salle community at several locations on campus, including Blue & Gold Dining Hall, each residence hall, and the information desks of the Union and Connelly Library. Need a mask? Here’s where to go.

The Basket

La Salle’s campus food pantry, The Basket, is open today from 11:30 a.m.–
3 p.m. and Friday from 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Health and safety guidelines

Stay up to date on the University’s protocols for a safe campus.

Center for Academic Achievement

Are you a student who needs a little extra help in some of your classes? Are you a professor who sees students struggling and wants to get them the support they need in order to succeed? The Center for Academic Achievement is available to help. Students can make appointments in Starfish for writing tutoring, subject tutoring, or peer academic coaching, or find out if supplemental instruction is available. Appointments are available online or in-person. Visit us in 409 Lawrence or on our website for more information and our workshop calendar.
 La Salle University
 1900 W. Olney Ave.
Philadelphia, PA

