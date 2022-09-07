Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

September 15, 2022
Image of La Salle's campus.

Among the nation’s best

La Salle is ranked among the best national universities, according to U.S. News & World Report. The University also scored well on value, social mobility, and in undergraduate nursing and business programs. See how U.S. News ranked La Salle.
A group of La Salle students walking across campus.

First-year enrollment climbs

Enrollment of new first-year students at La Salle is up 13% over the last year, marking the University’s first enrollment increase since 2018. The academic qualifications of this year’s newest students also have increased. Read more about the enrollment boom.
Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D.

“We The People”

Ahead of Constitution Day this Saturday, professor and chair of history Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D., discusses how the Constitution was drafted and why it remains incredibly relevant today.
Image of stained glass.

Pathways for peace

The month-long observance of International Lasallian Days for Peace begins next Wednesday, Sept. 21. Resources are available, including a prayer for peace and detail about this year’s theme—Building Pathways for Peace. 

Featured events

Women’s Soccer vs. Saint Louis

Tonight, 7 p.m.

The Explorers welcome the nationally ranked Billikens to campus.

Open House

Saturday, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Prospective students and their families visit campus.

Men’s Soccer vs. Saint Louis

Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Explorers play under the lights at McCarthy Stadium.

Late Night La Salle

Saturday, 8–9:45 p.m.

Enjoy walking tacos at The Point in the Union food court.

Mass

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass on the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
El Mancini, ’22, M.S. ’23

Hitting the ground running

The women’s cross country team won its season-opening event, with Explorers crossing the finish line first, second, and third overall. Among them—El Mancini, ’22, M.S. ’23, who was recognized by the Atlantic 10 Conference as its Performer of the Week.

Academic support resources

Throughout the fall, the Center for Academic Achievement offers a series of academic support sessions, including test prep, tutoring, and more. Check out the full list of events.
