Among the nation’s best

La Salle is ranked among the best national universities, according to U.S. News & World Report. The University also scored well on value, social mobility, and in undergraduate nursing and business programs. See how U.S. News ranked La Salle.
Enrollment of new first-year students at La Salle is up 13% over the last year, marking the University’s first enrollment increase since 2018. The academic qualifications of this year’s newest students also have increased. Read more about the enrollment boom.