September 15, 2022

Among the nation’s best La Salle is ranked among the best national universities, according to U.S. News & World Report. The University also scored well on value, social mobility, and in undergraduate nursing and business programs. See how U.S. News ranked La Salle.

First-year enrollment climbs Enrollment of new first-year students at La Salle is up 13% over the last year, marking the University’s first enrollment increase since 2018. The academic qualifications of this year’s newest students also have increased. Read more about the enrollment boom.

“We The People” Ahead of Constitution Day this Saturday, professor and chair of history Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D., discusses how the Constitution was drafted and why it remains incredibly relevant today.

Featured events Women’s Soccer vs. Saint Louis Tonight, 7 p.m. The Explorers welcome the nationally ranked Billikens to campus. Open House Saturday, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Prospective students and their families visit campus. Men’s Soccer vs. Saint Louis Saturday, 7 p.m. The Explorers play under the lights at McCarthy Stadium. Late Night La Salle Saturday, 8–9:45 p.m. Enjoy walking tacos at The Point in the Union food court. Mass Sunday, 5 p.m. Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass on the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time.