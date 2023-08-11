What to know about Explo

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
August 24, 2023
Explorientation kicked off today with residential student move-in. The four-day new student orientation hosts a variety of events including informational sessions and social activities. Check out the schedule.
The University held an introduction event for its newest Vice President of Athletics & Recreation and Director of Athletics, Ashwin “Ash” Puri, on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Read the recap.
The University received a variety of media mentions in July including alumni award recognitions and leadership hiring announcements. Check out the highlights.
First Expedition Walk
Today, 3:45 p.m.
First-year students will celebrate the beginning of the academic year with a walk from Hayman Hall to TruMark Financial Center. The Student Welcome Ceremony will follow in Tom Gola Arena.
Explorientation
Today–Sunday
Explo brings four days of events and activities to campus for La Salle’s new first-year and transfer students. Check out the full schedule.
Women’s Soccer vs. University of Delaware
Today, 6 p.m.
Head to McCarthy Stadium for the Explorers’ home opener.
Mass
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Celebrate Mass in De La Salle Chapel with the Christian Brothers.
