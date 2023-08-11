Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

August 24, 2023
Image of two female students on move-in day.

What to know about Explo

Explorientation kicked off today with residential student move-in. The four-day new student orientation hosts a variety of events including informational sessions and social activities. Check out the schedule.  
President Dan Allen, Ph.D., (left) and Vice President of Athletics & Recreation and Director of Athletics Ashwin “Ash” Puri (right) pose for a photo during the introduction event.

A new era in athletics

The University held an introduction event for its newest Vice President of Athletics & Recreation and Director of Athletics, Ashwin “Ash” Puri, on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Read the recap.  

La Salle in the media

The University received a variety of media mentions in July including alumni award recognitions and leadership hiring announcements. Check out the highlights.  

Featured events

First Expedition Walk 

Today, 3:45 p.m. 

First-year students will celebrate the beginning of the academic year with a walk from Hayman Hall to TruMark Financial Center. The Student Welcome Ceremony will follow in Tom Gola Arena.

Explorientation 

Today–Sunday 

Explo brings four days of events and activities to campus for La Salle’s new first-year and transfer students. Check out the full schedule. 

Women’s Soccer vs. University of Delaware  

Today, 6 p.m. 

Head to McCarthy Stadium for the Explorers’ home opener. 

Mass 

Sunday, 5 p.m.  

Celebrate Mass in De La Salle Chapel with the Christian Brothers.  
