August 24, 2023

What to know about Explo Explorientation kicked off today with residential student move-in. The four-day new student orientation hosts a variety of events including informational sessions and social activities. Check out the schedule.

A new era in athletics The University held an introduction event for its newest Vice President of Athletics & Recreation and Director of Athletics, Ashwin “Ash” Puri, on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Read the recap.

La Salle in the media The University received a variety of media mentions in July including alumni award recognitions and leadership hiring announcements. Check out the highlights.