Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.
This Week at La Salle

September 2, 2022
New students holding a "Class of 2026" banner.

Getting to know the new Explorers

La Salle’s first-year and transfer students comprise the University’s first enrollment increase since 2018. And across all programs, nearly 1,000 new students arrived on campus this week. Learn more about the newest Explorers.
President Dan Allen greeting students at Move-In.

New in ’22

In all, nearly 900 students settled into La Salle’s residence halls during Move-In Weekend. They carried mini-fridges and televisions. They exchanged hugs and handshakes. And they talked about their dreams for life at La Salle—and beyond.

Views from Move-In Weekend

Excitement was in the air, starting with move-in at St. Basil Court and Convocation at the arena. The fun swelled with a women’s soccer victory at McCarthy Stadium and a late-night dance party on Hansen Quad. Watch a recap of Thursday’s festivities.
Students walking across campus.

The new year has begun

Students were all smiles as they walked across campus and through Hansen Quad on their way to classes Monday, which marked the official start of the fall semester.

Featured events

Women’s Soccer vs. Albany

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Explorers host the Great Danes at McCarthy Stadium.

Mass

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass on the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.

“I Need More Time!”

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m.

Students—Register for this half-hour Zoom session with the Center for Academic Achievement to develop effective weekly routines that will help you excel in the classroom.
Joe and Joanne Kitchen receive a standing ovation from colleagues in Founders’ Hall Auditorium during a university-wide meeting in late August, when the Kitchens were announced as 2023 Distinguished Lasallian Educator Award recipients.

‘A gift to the La Salle community’

Between them, Joe and Joanne Kitchen have 42 years of service to La Salle. One of their children earned a degree here. Another taught mathematics courses. The married couple, who serve in Public Safety and Dining, respectively, are the 2023 Distinguished Lasallian Educator Award recipients.
Shea Collins, ’25, facing an opponent during a soccer game.

Winning ways

Shea Collins, ’25, and the women’s soccer team have started the season with four wins in their first five games. Read the latest about the Explorers’ hot start.
Submit a story idea

Submit information for inclusion or

email questions to umc@lasalle.edu.

© 2022 La Salle University
 1900 W. Olney Ave.
Philadelphia, PA