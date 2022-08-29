Getting to know the new Explorers

La Salle’s first-year and transfer students comprise the University’s first enrollment increase since 2018. And across all programs, nearly 1,000 new students arrived on campus this week. Learn more about the newest Explorers.
Excitement was in the air, starting with move-in at St. Basil Court and Convocation at the arena. The fun swelled with a women’s soccer victory at McCarthy Stadium and a late-night dance party on Hansen Quad. Watch a recap of Thursday’s festivities.
The new year has begun
Students were all smiles as they walked across campus and through Hansen Quad on their way to classes Monday, which marked the official start of the fall semester.
Featured events
Women’s Soccer vs. Albany
Sunday, 1 p.m.
The Explorers host the Great Danes at McCarthy Stadium.
Mass
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Visit De La Salle Chapel in College Hall to celebrate Mass on the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.