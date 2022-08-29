Getting to know the new Explorers

Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

September 2, 2022

Views from Move-In Weekend Excitement was in the air, starting with move-in at St. Basil Court and Convocation at the arena. The fun swelled with a women’s soccer victory at McCarthy Stadium and a late-night dance party on Hansen Quad. Watch a recap of Thursday’s festivities.

The new year has begun Students were all smiles as they walked across campus and through Hansen Quad on their way to classes Monday, which marked the official start of the fall semester.