This Week at La Salle

April 21, 2022
Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.

Getting to know President Allen

The presidency of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., begins this week. Did you know he’s a former NCAA student-athlete who is passionate about the arts? Check out these fast facts about La Salle’s 30th President.
Two students posing for a phot in front of the Legacy L.

Smile for the camera

Commencement Weekend is three weeks away. Graduating students—grab your caps and gowns and head to these photo-friendly spots on campus for the best pics.
Associate professor Jeannine Uribe, Ph.D., RN, talks with students during a class in Benilde Hall.

A change—and charge—for nursing students

La Salle has joined the Nurses Climate Challenge, a national campaign that will better train the University’s nursing students to care for patients amid climate change. Learn more about the challenge.

Featured events

Grad School Fair

Today, 12:30 p.m.

Considering grad school? There’s time to register for today’s event, where you can meet program directors and current grad students.

Welcome reception for Dr. Allen

Today, 2 p.m.

Stop by the Union patio to welcome and greet President Allen during his first week on campus.

Women’s lacrosse at Saint Joseph’s

Saturday, 12 p.m.

The Explorers hit the road for a Big 5 battle against the host Hawks.

Mass

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Celebrate Mass on the second Sunday of Easter in De La Salle Chapel or live-streamed via UMSS Facebook.

Meet Coach Dunphy

Monday, April 25, 3 p.m.

Stop by the Union Ballroom for a meet-and-greet with new men's basketball coach Fran Dunphy.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Tuesday, April 26, 12 p.m.

The La Salle community unites to raise awareness of relationship and gender violence for this event, featuring a one-mile walk starting outside the Union, plus music and donation opportunities.

Angela Polec, Ed.D.

Regional recognition

Philadelphia Business Journal named Angela Polec, Ed.D., Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications, to its 40 Under 40 class for 2022.
Christine Mancini, ’23

Record-breaking performance

Christine Mancini, ’23, established a University record in the 800-meter run at last weekend’s invitational at Princeton. Read how the rest of the Explorers performed.

More to explore

Staying healthy
The University’s mask guidance has changed. So has the location of the testing center. Stay up to date on the latest health and safety guidelines at La Salle.

Information Technology survey

La Salle IT invites employees and students to complete a brief technology survey by next Friday, April 29. Your feedback will help IT in prioritizing projects and defining the department’s next strategic plan.

The Basket

La Salle’s on-campus food pantry is open today, from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and Friday, from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Prepping for finals
Students: Take a moment to reflect on the semester so you can make an effective plan for final exams, papers, and projects. The Center for Academic Achievement is offering two workshops—at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at Connelly Library 111; and another offered virtually at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2—to get you organized, setting goals, and learning active study techniques to prepare for finals.
