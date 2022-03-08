Getting to know President Allen

La Salle’s on-campus food pantry is open today, from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and Friday, from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Prepping for finals Students: Take a moment to reflect on the semester so you can make an effective plan for final exams, papers, and projects. The Center for Academic Achievement is offering two workshops—at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at Connelly Library 111; and another offered virtually at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2—to get you organized, setting goals, and learning active study techniques to prepare for finals.