Email not displaying correctly? View it in your browser.

July 7, 2022

Committed to the Lasallian mission Alisa Macksey has more than two decades of experience tied to the Lasallian mission and Lasallian education. This month, she arrives on campus as La Salle’s next Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion. Here’s more on Macksey, via President Allen’s campus-wide message.

In exclusive company Public health professor Candace Robertson-James, DrPH, is one of six professionals nationally to have been selected to a fellowship cohort for black, indigenous, and people of color, aimed at strengthening their leadership skills and supporting community partnerships. Find out more.

In the media The hot topics in June ranged from gun legislation to gas prices, and also included a track and field athlete’s appearance at the NCAA Championships. Check out the most-recent media highlights.